Actor, Akah Nnani and his girlfriend Claire Iderawunmi have announced their engagement – and their excitement is contagious!

The couple actually got engaged pretty lowkey few months ago. [giving Adekunle Gold and Simi a run for their money. Nice one guys!] And now, having let the feelings “marinate” for a bit in their hearts, they’re letting everyone who cares to know that they are ready to be together forever!

On Instagram where the announcement was made, Akah’s announcement message goes thus:

“My people, I’ve engaged someone oh!! Lol.

This actually happened a little while before now and I want to share with you all.

@akahandclaire is official guys. WE ARE GETTING MARRIED soon!! Thank you so much for your love and beat wishes guys, we are completely overwhelmed!! The full proposal video will be on our YouTube channel soon!! We have a wedding coming up soon”

And on her page, Claire’s absolutely expressive announcement reads:

“I cried my eyes out on this day at Omenka Gallery as I said YES to the man God sent my way.

“This happened a while back, we’ve allowed the feels to marinate in our hearts and now we want to share with the world. My Bestfriend and I get to spend the rest of our lives together. What more can I wish for.

5 years of loving up and now FOREVER!!! I’m so excited 😭😂🙈. I love you till my last breath @akahnnani @akahandclaire is finally official. Now it’s to plan a wedding”

It’s barely the end of January and another celebrity has announced a forthcoming wedding while we’re yet to recover from Adekunle and Simi’s rollercoaster romantic wedding.

Isn’t 2019 not going to be so fantastic?!

And in the meantime, while we eagerly await for the proposal clip on Youtube, all the best to Akah and Claire, with love from Pulse!