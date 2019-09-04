The whole of Lagos was practically shut down and the social media went gaga when one of Nigeria's entertainment glamour boys, Temidayo L. Kafaru fondly referred to as Lascatter married his adorable fiancée, Diana Faith in an intimate, yet lavish ceremony in Lagos few weeks ago.

Stunning photos from nightlife king, Temidayo L. Kafaru (Lascatter's) top colourful wedding

For his wedding, Lascatter went all out and spared no expenses. some of Nigeria's high profile celebrities turned up in honour of a jolly good fellow who has been a rock solid pillar of support for people in the industry’s.

Stunning photos from nightlife king, Temidayo L. Kafaru (Lascatter's) top colourful wedding

Top on the list are Lascatter celebrities power groomsmen at the colorful celebration of love, Ubi Franklin, IK Ogbonna, Pretty Mike, Alexx Ekubo, Yomi Casual, Angela Okorie, Andre Zninni and host of other heavyweights in the entertainment and nightlife industry.

Stunning photos from nightlife king, Temidayo L. Kafaru (Lascatter's) top colourful wedding

Likes of Obi Cubanna, Dotun Rumors, Bite Billionaire, Charles K- Lounge, Chief Priest, Billy Mami, Mode, Winnor, Chika, Etc.

Stunning photos from nightlife king, Temidayo L. Kafaru (Lascatter's) top colourful wedding

Stunning photos from nightlife king, Temidayo L. Kafaru (Lascatter's) top colourful wedding

Temidayo, known for his magic wand in the night life circles is a top business broker with valuable experience in hospitality, sales and marketing. He is also gifted in human management relations and a creative personality.

Stunning photos from nightlife king, Temidayo L. Kafaru (Lascatter's) top colourful wedding

Stunning photos from nightlife king, Temidayo L. Kafaru (Lascatter's) top colourful wedding

The wedding marked a beautiful beginning for the lovely couple. Expectedly, the lavish wedding was soaked in opulence and luxury as more than enough champagne flowed freely accompanied by sumptuous meals to the delight of the high profile who came from all the walks of life in honour of the couple.

Stunning photos from nightlife king, Temidayo L. Kafaru (Lascatter's) top colourful wedding

Stunning photos from nightlife king, Temidayo L. Kafaru (Lascatter's) top colourful wedding

Stunning photos from nightlife king, Temidayo L. Kafaru (Lascatter's) top colourful wedding

Stunning photos from nightlife king, Temidayo L. Kafaru (Lascatter's) top colourful wedding

Stunning photos from nightlife king, Temidayo L. Kafaru (Lascatter's) top colourful wedding

Stunning photos from nightlife king, Temidayo L. Kafaru (Lascatter's) top colourful wedding

Stunning photos from nightlife king, Temidayo L. Kafaru (Lascatter's) top colourful wedding

Stunning photos from nightlife king, Temidayo L. Kafaru (Lascatter's) top colourful wedding

Stunning photos from nightlife king, Temidayo L. Kafaru (Lascatter's) top colourful wedding

Stunning photos from nightlife king, Temidayo L. Kafaru (Lascatter's) top colourful wedding

Stunning photos from nightlife king, Temidayo L. Kafaru (Lascatter's) top colourful wedding

Stunning photos from nightlife king, Temidayo L. Kafaru (Lascatter's) top colourful wedding

Stunning photos from nightlife king, Temidayo L. Kafaru (Lascatter's) top colourful wedding

Stunning photos from nightlife king, Temidayo L. Kafaru (Lascatter's) top colourful wedding

Stunning photos from nightlife king, Temidayo L. Kafaru (Lascatter's) top colourful wedding

Stunning photos from nightlife king, Temidayo L. Kafaru (Lascatter's) top colourful wedding

This is a featured post