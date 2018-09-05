My wife's sex drive is too low compared to mine

news

Dear Bukky,

I am a young man in my mid thirties married with 3 adorable kids. My wife is such a lovely woman, supportive, a best friend, loyal and very submissive.

The issue is just that while I am very active sexually, my wife is not. She was very active when we met initially but now she is dull. Most times I have to talk and talk for her to give in. Whenever I bring up issues about intimacy in love making, she seems to tune off but I think because of the regard she has for me, she manages to contribute very little.

She basically doesn't show interest in that area. I love her so much and do not want to cheat on her ever. I have never cheated on her and don't intend to do so. Moreover God doesn't support adultery. My major concern now, however, is that she doesn't show much desire for help in that aspect.

I have asked her to see a doctor but she is not doing so, I have tried on my own to purchase some boosters that I saw online, but they don't work on her.

Please help me, as I do not want to lose my dignity, and at the same time, I do not want to keep suffering some kind of sexual deprivation since I am still a very young agile man. Please respond as I need your help.

_________

Dear reader,

Having gone through your email and seen what your grievance is, I think what you need to do is reconsider the dynamics of your relationship with your wife.

Stress is a known killer of sexual drive both for men and for women, and with your wife having three kids to deal with, I think that may be one of the things you need to look into.

Now this is not to say that you don’t have your own work and tasking activities to deal with, but you need to realise that you’re obviously the stronger one here, so you should look for how to help her through this sexual disinterest by reducing her work load or things she has to deal with before coming to bed.

Relieve her of some of her responsibities. Cooking, helping the kids with their assignment, other chores… look for a way to lift some of the burden off her if she’s the one in charge of these things. Whether by doing them or by hiring help or paying a service provider to get them done. Just look for a way to ease her of some or all of these things.

If a woman is always tired/stressed, you will barely ever get the best out of her during sex. And as you have said by yourself, she was a lot hotter in bed before now. Maybe replicating the reduced amount of work she used to have before will bring back the spark you used to have in your bedroom.

___________

