Dear Bukky,

I need a little advice from you. I got pregnant for my boyfriend when i was just 19 years old. It went on like that until I discovered the guy in question is a promiscuous guy, I have seen messages of himself and his lovers on different occasions. I have also caught him with a girl before.

He would beg me after all this act and I will forgive him. The most painful thing he did to me was when he got another girl pregnant, that was after my son became 4 years old. I forgot to mention this; he has not been responsible for his child’s growth and upbringing,

I do 95 percent of everything including his school fees. I have basically changed his surname to my father's own reason being that I have been the one responsible for him.

My son is 10 years now and he wants to write common entrance; is it advisable to use the guy's name or my father's?

__________

Dear reader,

I think any of these is fine, really. So all of this just boils down to what you really want to do and how you’re feeling about the whole thing.

To be honest, if the man has been playing the disappearing game for almost all of the child’s life, there is a merit in giving him your name. Regardless of social construct, why would the child carry his name when you are the only parent he has ever known and you are not even married to his father?

However, it is pretty common that children carry the father’s name rather than the mother’s, even when the man hasn’t been available to be a father to the child in anyway. If you are more concerned about doing things in a way that satisfies society’s structure, then giving him the man’s name is what you want to do.

In any case, like I said, there is a merit to each of these decisions and what you should do is what you think best for yourself and for the child.

___________

