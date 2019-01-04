I have someone who is a virgin but I don't have rest of mind about what is happening around her.

The problem is: she seeks for help from guys on social media all over, she is always online and guys always use that to tie her in love.

We are not in the same state and my mind tells me I'm gonna have problems with her in the future but she always begs me to stay with her.

_________

Dear reader,

Your mind is not misleading you. From all indications, I’d say you and her will very likely have a lot of problems if that pattern continues. You are right to be worried and concerned about her ways.

But at the same time, why not try to understand why she does that? It is not enough to ask her to stop doing something if you don’t know why she does it. Recognising her reasons will help you change her mind, and reset her mentality if it is defective.

You are in a better position to make her stop if you get the reason and stem the tide by helping her look for better ways to address the issues or mentality that misguide her into this kind of lifestyle.

If it turns out that she just does it because of greed or other unsustainable reasons, then make her understand that you cannot stand such behaviour If she refuses to change, get yourself out of there as soon as you can!

The earlier you disengage yourself, the better.

____________

Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues? Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail containing your question and location to relationships@pulse.ng, and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it? A problem shared is a problem half-solved!