Dear Bukky,

I am currently in school, a 300 level student in his early twenties.

I’m in a relationship with a girl and I love the girl so much, although the relationship has been going for less than a year.

Here’s the problem though: months ago, the girl told me that she needs space and she said the reason was because she had been told to give her boyfriend some space.

The space is really affecting me and I want to leave her because the space is getting too long - now 4 months long as a matter of fact.

Please I need help.

Dear reader,

You should know that being emotionally distant from someone for four months is not ideal for any relationship and if that is what your relationship with your babe really looks like, I don’t think you should be asking if you should break up with her because, really, there is no longer a relationship in existence.

We have a detailed article here on Pulse that explains why it makes no sense to be distant from your partner at any time. Whatever her reasons, taking a break, and for such a long time, is surely not the answer.

Leaving the way she did sounds to me like a case of ghosting , as opposed to breaking up in a mature way. And it’s about time you stopped holding on to pieces of a broken past. There’s nothing to do with it anymore.

Consider the relationship over. Please move on with your life.

