I found out that my girlfriend met with her ex and she couldn’t resist him. She said he forced her into getting down. She regrets it and has apologized for it. I really do love her and I want the relationship to continue.

She has promised not to ever do that again. Please I need advice on what to do to rekindle her love in my heart because I am broken but I love her I want the relationship to work out.

Dear reader,

The simple secret to this is to give it time.

Hoping for the relationship to continue does not mean that the disappointment you feel will disappear immediately. It is fine to want to stick with your woman. It is fine to grant her a second chance and hope that things can get back on the up. But then, you need to allow time take care of things.

No need to rush the process. There will be awkwardness, moments of confusion and hesitation on how best to relate with each other following this occurrence and that is just fine, too.

The love you still feel for her and the willingness to keep her close will eventually help you find a way but patience is so, so needed in this moment.

With patience you will win her love again and get over this difficult phase. I wish you both the best.

