Dear Bukky,

My name is Blessed, a female in my early thirties.

I was dating a guy in my area. Later on, he got a new job outside the town and came home only on weekends because he has a house in my area.

Later on, I barely saw him, he stopped coming on weekends. When I did my findings, I realised he has started dating a female colleague in his new office and even moved in with her there.

When I asked him through our phone conversations, he denied and told me he was staying with some male friends in the area.

Now, he doesn't call or reply my messages. What should I do?

______________

Dear Blessed,

Long distance relationships are hard, but it's even harder when the partner is not making efforts to keep the relationship going.

If the source of your information is accurate, then he seems to have moved on without you. You might not want to hear this but that's the truth.

Not only that, but he also doesn't have the courage to break up with you in a mature way and is now ghosting you.

Hanging on to the feelings you have for him might be dangerous if he knows you still have them, so in order not to risk transitioning into a side chick, I will advise you let him go, physically and emotionally.

You deserve better.

__________

