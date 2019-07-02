The list seems generic enough when you think about it – people want honesty, love, care, respect, commitment, and all the good stuff that romantic relationships are meant to come with. But in reality, the unhappiness people experience tells a totally different story. It would appear that what people expect is not what they get. For many, expectations and reality rarely connect, if ever.

Rocketclips, Inc. / Shutterstock

Superstar actress, Mercy Johnson, thinks this is because no relationship is ever perfect, and even the best ones aren’t all roses and sunny days.

In an exclusive chat with Pulse where she spoke on a range of things from her upcoming new cook show, to movies, as well as what she’s been up to recently, the veteran movie star also let us in on some of her thoughts concerning dating and relationships.

On what women want from men, Mercy Johnson-Okojie says;

“I have a problem with us pegging it to one thing. Because people have needs. It’s like one of the hardest institutions ever. For me, I want a lot of things and it is never perfect or rosy anywhere. I want commitment. I want honesty, I want us to work at it together. It shouldn’t be like a one-sided thing.”

She says that she understands that different things work for different couples and that a formula that works in one may not necessarily work in another relationship, but if there’s anything she has learnt personally, it’s that forgiveness has to have a top position in any relationship that is to last in happiness.

“You know, when it comes to an issue or an institution like marriage, I say different things work for people differently so I can’t say these are the three things people who look up to me would want to begin to look out for.

“I say different marriages have different ethics that work for them. You know, one thing that I have learnt after the death of my mum, would be that one thing that every marriage needs would be forgiveness.

“That’s one thing that will hold every home together because offense will always come. Offenses always come but your ability to look past them, you know, is what makes you move from one day to the next.”

And on watching out for red flags and knowing what to avoid before committing to a man, the super-mum has an interesting thing to say.

“They don’t change. So if what he does before is something you don’t like, I don’t think you should stay because they don’t change. It’ll only get worse when he’s more comfortable.

“So, basically, I’ll say men don’t change. That character he exhibits is just who he really is. Like, the monster you see at the end of it all, is who they really are. So if you know that you can’t stick to that attitude, then just walk away.”

