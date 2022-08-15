Mercy Chinwo: The portrait of a modest bride

The conversation surrounding Mercy’s outfit was how decency can still be maintained when making your wedding gown.

Many Nigerian churches have issues with women showing too much cleavage and skin, but Mercy was covered up and still very gorgeous.

First of all, the introduction;

For the introduction, Mercy kept it simple in a gold and white dress with structured sleeves.

Then the court wedding

Wearing a white gown with beads and a cape-like shoulder, Mercy looked gorgeous and happy even while covered up completely, especially loved the white pumps and hat.

The traditional wedding

Mercy was draped heavily but still gorgeous. Do we think the designer did too much? Yes, but Mercy’s smile was enough for us to forget about the huge flower on her shoulder.

And the church wedding

Oh, very few gowns are as beautiful as Mercy’s.

Perfectly sculptured by VeeKee James, Mercy’s gown covered her up yet showed her beautiful shape, we also loved the cascading fabric by the side. It made it so different from the usual fish shape or cinderella gown we were used to seeing.