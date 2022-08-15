RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Mercy Chinwo: The portrait of a modest bride

Mercy Chinwo wedding looks were the epitome of virtuousness. Let's go through them.

Mercy's wedding outfits [Instagram]
Mercy's wedding outfits [Instagram]

If there is anyone whose expression exuded pure unbridled joy on her wedding day, it's gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo who got married to the love of her life, Blessed.

The conversation surrounding Mercy’s outfit was how decency can still be maintained when making your wedding gown.

Many Nigerian churches have issues with women showing too much cleavage and skin, but Mercy was covered up and still very gorgeous.

For the introduction, Mercy kept it simple in a gold and white dress with structured sleeves.

Wearing a white gown with beads and a cape-like shoulder, Mercy looked gorgeous and happy even while covered up completely, especially loved the white pumps and hat.

Mercy was draped heavily but still gorgeous. Do we think the designer did too much? Yes, but Mercy’s smile was enough for us to forget about the huge flower on her shoulder.

Oh, very few gowns are as beautiful as Mercy’s.

Perfectly sculptured by VeeKee James, Mercy’s gown covered her up yet showed her beautiful shape, we also loved the cascading fabric by the side. It made it so different from the usual fish shape or cinderella gown we were used to seeing.

Mercy is a gospel ministe, and her outfits radiate the fragrance of Christ. She was full of smiles and joy that reminded us of what it meant to be Christ’s bride. Finally, her simple makeup and styling exuded beauty, satisfaction and fulfilment.

