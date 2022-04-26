Men treat their Exes better than women treat their Exes - Study

Gender-related variables

Gender-related factors determine ex-partner attitudes, thereby determining how a given sex looks back on their past relationships after a breakup.

Research has revealed that women have stronger feelings of attachment or love to an ex-partner than men do and are said to more connected to a past relationship.

Also, it is true, men and women cope differently with a relationship breakup. Women require more emotional support than men after a breakup.

Again, men tend to stay in touch more with exes than women do. They tend to keep in touch, instead of breaking all ties with their former partners.

This could be because women have “invested” in their relationships more than men, this means they placed more important emotional capital (e.g., shared friends, joint possessions, joint children) into the relationship and are thus interdependent for an extended time into the future.

Other factors

If women have experienced an abusive relationship, this may undermine their trust in future partners or relationships and sometimes even in the opposite sex in general.

This will inevitably shape their outlook to their exes.

Some findings have found that, relative to men, women need to invest more energy and resources in their offspring, at least initially, due to pregnancy and nursing. This investment spills into their relationships with their exes.