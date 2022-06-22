RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Men! Here are 5 things women don't want to hear during s*x

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Not everyone loves having sex in silence - but talkatives can say nonsense.

Sex can be in silence but some people love to talk and conversely say wrong things.
Sex can be in silence but some people love to talk and conversely say wrong things.

During sex, things can get into a frenzy, and people would want to express their affection or how much they are having so much fun.

Recommended articles

Talking too much can lead to many some errors. We made a list of some things ladies shouldn’t say to their men during sex, but what of the other way round? What are some things women don’t want to hear during sex?

This is one of those porn references that doesn't make real life sense. Except she has daddy issues, a person who loves her father doesn’t want to hear you call him during sex.

None of the women I asked wanted to hear their 'daddy' being mentioned during coitus.

Except she is into name-calling, there is no reason why you should insult her because she is having sex with you.

Which one is 'you f***king slut?', please, it's not necessary.

When an orgasm happens you would know, there is no need to fish for it. It ruins the mood faster than you know.

If you make orgasm such a big deal, it's harder to reach. Focus on enjoying yourself and doing what she wants.

This is the worst thing. Especially if it’s an ex or a random woman she doesn’t know about. You would have a lot of explanations to do, and none of your explanation would suffice.

Except you both are trying to get pregnant, saying you came inside her or the condom broke or the condom is inside her can induce serious panic, but if it is true, you must tell her so she can take necessary precautions.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 nail colors for real city girls

5 nail colors for real city girls

Chaotic life of an HR: Lagos conductors and drama (Ep.31)

Chaotic life of an HR: Lagos conductors and drama (Ep.31)

Men! Here are 5 things women don't want to hear during s*x

Men! Here are 5 things women don't want to hear during s*x

These 5 foods can contribute to hair loss

These 5 foods can contribute to hair loss

It’s raining free burgers at Burger Week 2022 - Sponsored by Traction

It’s raining free burgers at Burger Week 2022 - Sponsored by Traction

Struggling to put on weight? Here's 5 ways you can add weight naturally

Struggling to put on weight? Here's 5 ways you can add weight naturally

Wearing socks during sex can give you more intense orgasms: here's how

Wearing socks during sex can give you more intense orgasms: here's how

Queen Moremi: Did you know about the courageous legend whose statue is the tallest in Nigeria?

Queen Moremi: Did you know about the courageous legend whose statue is the tallest in Nigeria?

Meet the Kambari people: One of the few naked tribes of Nigeria

Meet the Kambari people: One of the few naked tribes of Nigeria

Trending

Ladies! Here are top signs that you satisfy your man sexually

Ladies! Here are top signs that you satisfy your man sexually [guardian]

What makes a kiss bad or really good?

Here's how to do it right to impress your partner [Shuttershock]

Sex toys, vibrators will soon make men useless - Life coach fumes

Amos Kevin-Annan

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Guys like to act like they are not hurt by breakups [Credit - FunnyJunk]