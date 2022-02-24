Men, do these 5 things before you propose

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Before you get down on one knee, here are some things to consider;

What to know before making that wedding proposal
There is no general proposal that every woman wants, women needs are different. Some want elaborate proposals, other want it quiet.

However, some important things have to be in place before you ask her to marry you, here are some of them;

Many women have sex with their ex days before their wedding. It is completely heartbreaking to find out, so make sure she is over and done with all her exes.

This is not a one time what do you think of marriage talk but asking ‘when do you want to get married? 'do you want to get married to me?’ This would reduce the chances of getting rejected.

Getting her father’s permission is paramount. Make sure you know each of her family members, they know you and they have accepted you.

Don't assume your genotype. Once the relationship is getting serious confirm your genotype and test yourselves for sexually transmitted infections. The forbidden genotype matches are AS and AS, SS and AS and AC and AS.

Don’t assume every woman wants the same type of proposal. You don't have to be so upfront about it. You can comment on a proposal you saw online and hear what she thinks.

If you do all these, you will avoid embarrassment either by her rejecting the ring or calling off the wedding after accepting the ring.

