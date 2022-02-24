Men, do these 5 things before you propose

However, some important things have to be in place before you ask her to marry you, here are some of them;

1. Be convinced she has no links with men in her past

Many women have sex with their ex days before their wedding. It is completely heartbreaking to find out, so make sure she is over and done with all her exes.

2. Speak about marriage repeatedly

This is not a one time what do you think of marriage talk but asking ‘when do you want to get married? 'do you want to get married to me?’ This would reduce the chances of getting rejected.

3. Meet her family and get her father’s permission

Getting her father’s permission is paramount. Make sure you know each of her family members, they know you and they have accepted you.

4. Check that your genotype matches and no one has an STI

Don't assume your genotype. Once the relationship is getting serious confirm your genotype and test yourselves for sexually transmitted infections. The forbidden genotype matches are AS and AS, SS and AS and AC and AS.

5. Ask her the type of proposal she wants

Don’t assume every woman wants the same type of proposal. You don't have to be so upfront about it. You can comment on a proposal you saw online and hear what she thinks.