Men are intimidated by women who possess these 3 traits

Anna Ajayi

Do you sometimes feel like you might be pushing men away instead of attracting them?

Some men get intimidated by confident and successful women [Medium]

If you're on a quest to find a loving relationship, be aware of these personality traits that can be perceived as intimidating by some men.

It is important to note that these qualities are good and you must never consider changing yourself to accommodate a man's insecurities. Many good men would appreciate, admire and love you for these qualities as opposed to feeling intimidated.

Here are three of those traits that may be intimidating:

Some men may struggle to be with an independent woman. They might be accustomed to traditional gender roles where they are expected to take charge and provide for their partners.

So when they end up dating an independent woman, they feel uneasy because these women don't rely on them for financial support or control.

Independent women are self-sufficient, strong, and perfectly capable of taking care of themselves. They don't need a man to pay their bills or provide for them.

It's not uncommon for men to feel intimidated around beautiful women who are secure in their own skin. These women don't ask for constant validation of their attractiveness or intelligence because they are well aware of their own worth.

Some men might hesitate to make a move because they can't fathom why a beautiful woman is single. They may fear rejection or assume that the woman must be high-maintenance, bossy, rude, or difficult to get along with.

Men with low self-esteem especially may lack the confidence to approach a stunning woman and feel intimidated by her looks.

In many cultures, particularly in Africa, women are expected to be submissive. An outspoken, confident woman may send alarm signals in a man’s head, as it challenges traditional gender roles. They may worry that a confident woman won't be easy to control or won't respect their role as the "man of the house."

While some men find self-confidence attractive and exciting, others indeed feel intimidated by it.

Note that these qualities are a part of who you are, and you should never compromise your authenticity to appease someone's insecurities. The right partner will appreciate and celebrate your independence, beauty, and confidence. Stay true to yourself.

