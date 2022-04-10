Meeting Chukwuemeka: Wedding bells are ringing (Ep. 18)

“Well, if you must know the truth, I will tell you.” he cleared his throat, “ the company has been owing salaries for a while now….

“Yes, I’m aware,” I said softly.

“You are too forward, and that is your problem, have I finished talking?” Samuel asked. “Ahah, is that why you are insulting me now? Because of a question that I asked.” “No that’s not it. You are naturally an impatient person, and that is why you are still single” he said sternly.

Everyone in the office is aware that Samuel is a loquacious person, who talks too much and acts irrationally so his comments were not strange to me.

“Okay, don’t be annoyed”, I said.

“I’m not annoyed o, but if you must know. The management is planning to lay some people off today and everyone is here to confirm that their name is not on the list.

“Oh wow, thank you for letting me know though,” I said, walking into my office. “Won’t you come and confirm if your name is on the list or not? he asked.

But I didn’t respond.

While I settled into my chair, I got a WhatsApp notification from Faith that read “babe see this” I downloaded the image to find a picture of Chukwuemeka and his fiancee. “No, this can’t be real,” I thought to myself.

I zoomed the picture to get an even closer view just to be sure that it was Chukwuemeka that was in the picture and the more I zoomed, the more I confirmed that it was Chukwuemeka. After viewing the picture on BellaNaija with various people wishing the couple the best in life. I was livid about the entire drama, with each scene playing in my head. How does one move to a girl, and be getting married to another girl in a matter of weeks? Could this be because of the stunt I pulled at Emeka’s house the last time? Or could it be that I had just been a pun in the game all along? All these words were in my head when I pulled out my phone to send another text to him that reads;

“Hello Chukwuemeka,

Congratulations on your upcoming wedding ceremony