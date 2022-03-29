Meeting Chukwuemeka: The Vacation (Ep.13)

That Saturday morning, the sun was complemented with the cool weather; an indication that the day was going to be a good one. I had packed my bags two days before as I looked forward to having a lot of fun. While some of us fantasized about taking the best pictures at the location, others were more interested in finding a good-looking man who would complement them during the weekend. But I was indifferent, a girl just wanted to have fun. I and the girls met at my place, to book a ride together so we would spend the minimum amount of money on transportation. The journey from my house to the resort center took us about an hour, especially because of the traffic that we encountered on our way.