Meeting Chukwuemeka: (Surprise! Surprise!! Surprise!!!) Ep.12

To be sure that we were on the same page, I asked, “Choir Mistress ma, what are these for again?”

“Some of the deliverance requirements my dear. Just so you will find a good husband and have plenty of money. This would be used to settle issues amicably in the spiritual world, as opposed to constantly fighting battles in the spiritual realm” she said pointing a finger at the sheet of paper in my hand.

“So you mean that after all of these, I would have a husband to myself?” I asked.

“I cannot lie to you o, you’re like a sister to me. And this thing that I’m doing for you, I have done it for only two people in this church and today, they’re no longer in Nigeria. Remember that the kingdom of God suffers violence and the violent take it by force. There’s no husband in Lagos o.” She said drawing her right ear with her right hand to demonstrate that I pay attention.

“No husband in Lagos? But people are getting married every Saturday now,” I asked.

“That’s the secret that we do not reveal, many of these times, we pull the men from other countries of the world, depending on the quality of your deliverance products too. Sometimes we may be pulling a husband for you from Kano, but I can beat my chest and tell you that there’s no husband in Lagos anymore. Mark my words,” she said, beating her chest.

“Okay ma. So I’ll have to get all these things you mentioned?” I asked again.

“Yes now. You’ve asked this question several times,” she said, snatching the paper from me. “When you’re interested let me know, it’s like you’re not ready yet.” She said, walking away from me; leaving me dumbfounded, and Confused. For a split second, I thought I was in a Nollywood movie. My phone beeped and I checked only to realize that it was another notification from my network provider.

So far, the only notifications that I’d been getting were from my network providers. Chukwuemeka had not yet transferred my money.

***

I unlocked the door to my apartment and flung my bag on the couch heading straight to the kitchen. I combed through the cabinet to find something easy to munch on as I could feel the pangs of hunger. But the cabinet was empty so I proceeded to soak garri and send a text to Chukwuemeka about the money.

“Hello Chukwuemeka

I’ve been expecting to get the money from you but it seems as though you have forgotten that you promised to send it to me.

Please I need the money, I need to pay those that I owe.”

After typing, I sent the message and continued to swallow my soaked garri with sugar, and in less than two minutes, I got a response to my text from Chukwuemeka and this was what I saw…

“Hey bitch,

Stay away from my man