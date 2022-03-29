I turned to see that there was actually a tall lady standing over us and looking at “my frank” in the eyes. First calling him Uncle Tayo, and secondly standing like Frank was owing her money.
Meeting Chukwuemeka: Roller coaster (Ep.15)
We were seated by the poolside when a lady walked up to us. “Ahahn brother Tayo, so you’ve been here and we have been looking for you all around the place.”
“Who are you?” I asked.
“Who am I?” she asked, firing back at me with an intense look. I turned to Frank to explain what was going on but he was more interested in calming the lady down, winking, and asking her to calm down.
“Okay, what's going on here?” I asked, confused about the situation.
“Well, it's my birthday today, and this is my brother, she said, pointing at Frank.” He came here together with his friends and family to celebrate with me. Uncle Tayo what’s going on here?
“What do you mean family?” I cut in.
“I mean that he is married, Aunty,” she said, looking me straight in the eyes. “I’m sorry but what did he tell you before you started romancing someone else’s husband on the beach? I will advise that you run from here as far as your legs can carry you because if his wife catches you here, you may not go home the same.”
“I turned to Frank whose head was bowed in shame. “I’m sorry,” he whispered. “I didn't mean to hurt you,” he said, walking away from me, and his sister.
“You too when you go outside, shine your eyes! Lagos men are not smiling,” she said, before walking away from me.
I sank into the beach and was not able to explain how chaotic my vacation was. I walked back to where my friends were looking moody, and sick.
One of my friends, Dorcas, walked up to me and asked me why I was looking moody, and I explained to her. “God will punish him o! Both him, and his sister!” She said screaming at the top of her voice not minding if anyone was listening.
