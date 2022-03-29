Meeting Chukwuemeka: Many are mad, few are roaming (Ep.16)

“Dearest Enny,

We found love in the hopeless place

I don't even know how I married my wife

She probably jazzed me because, how can a fine man like me end up with that fat woman who looks like a bag of salt?

I could feel the chemistry between us that night, so

please if you are willing to do go through this journey with me,

I am willing to divorce my wife for you.

Please just say yes.

And you can reach me on WhatsApp through my

mobile number.

Your Love,

Tayo.”

At the end of the letter, he attached his phone number to it and further requested that I call him. After listening to what Dorcas read, I grabbed the letter and stormed to where his family and friends were gathered for departure.

“Now which one of you is Tayo’s wife?!!” I asked, screaming at the top of my lungs. “I am Tayo’s wife.”

I turned to see a tall, beautiful woman in her early thirties walking towards me. The rest of the family who was standing before me froze, everyone startled at what was happening. “I said I am Tayo’s wife,” she repeated.

“Oh, nice to meet you, madam,” I said.

Nice to meet you too” she said looking at me from head to toe with an inquisitive smirk on her face reminding me to speak.

“Well, take a look at what your husband sent to me,” I said, stretching the letter he'd written to me.

She collected it and tore it, looking me straight in the eyes. “This is how you all go about destroying people’s homes right?

“What do you mean? Your husband…” I was trying to explain when she cut in. “Baby,” she said, calling Tayo’s attention.

“Yes darling,” he said, as he walked out of his hiding place.

“Let’s go home,” she said as they both walked away from me.