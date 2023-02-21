Love is an investment 2.0 by EDC Fund Management Limited and EDC Securities Limited (Members of the Ecobank Group)

The event which was focused on love and money in relationships & marriages was held at the Pan African Centre and streamed across social media platforms on Valentine’s Day; 14th of February 2023.

The talk show was hosted by Mrs. Adebola Adeniji, while the guest speakers were Mr. Debo Omotunde, a Clergy, Consultant, and Coach, alongside the Chief Financial Officer at Emval Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Awele Chiedu.

The event started with an opening remark by Mr. Biyi Olagbami, who also gave an insight into the two brands organizing the event, and then gave the host the opportunity to introduce the guest speakers one by one and immediately got right into the activity lined up for the day.

One of the guest speakers, Mr. Debo Omotunde mentioned that for relationships to work financially, both parties have to work hand-in-hand because bearing the burdens of finance in a relationship is something that can either make or mar the union, which is why partners must have money conversations before and during their courtship.

Mr. Debo Omotunde also added that “if you didn't have a family budget before, have one now and be rigid about it” because as your family grows, your financial obligations grow with it which makes budgeting an important factor in your family.

While Mrs. Awele Chiedu mentioned that “Asking questions in relationships is very important as well as being very observant about how your spouse is with money. Whether they are tight-fisted or not, so as not to have issues in the future."

Mrs. Awele Chiedu also stated that “It is good for couples to have investments that can be easily liquidated in case of emergency.

Check out the question-and-answer session!

Question: “We understand one of the major causes of friction in most relationships and marriages is finance, how would you advise couples to navigate through this.”

Mrs. Awele Chiedu answered this by saying “No matter how much you love your spouse, trying to merge your lives with "his and her money" can be a bumpy (but still beautiful!) ride. After all, you both are coming from different life experiences. But if possible, you can have a joint savings account, and you can discuss your lifestyle choices together because one can be a heavy spender and the other not. You can also recognize your difference in

personality as everyone’s money mindset is different.

Question: “Females often opine that “Their money is theirs and their partner’s money is for both of them” What’s your opinion on this statement”?

Mr. Debo Omotunde answered saying It's selfish for your spouse to say “my money is my money, and your money is our money” your wife is supposed to be your help mate, not someone digging into the finances with no care in the world.

Question: “With the ongoing economic crises in Nigeria, how would you advise couples to manage their finances?” Mrs. Awele Chiedu answered this by saying “Have emergency savings, set goals and be rigid about it, communicate; Lay all your financial cards on the table with your spouse

Adebola Adeniji reiterated the key points that were shared, admonished everyone to take the necessary steps to follow the brand, and also post their favorite quotes from each speaker and tag them on any of the platforms.

She added that those interested in starting their investment journey with the little they have should reach out to edcfundmanagement@ecobank.com or call +234 01-2260423/01-2265361/01-2772902

or edcsecurities@ecobank.com or call +234 01-2260423/01-2265368/01-2772902

To close out the session, the Head of EDC Securities Limited, Mr. Marcus Oladapo, gave the closing remark while adding that to promote financial inclusion in Nigeria, EDC Fund Management Limited and EDC Securities Limited organized a free financial planning presentation for business organizations. All you have to do is reach out to us via email at edcfundmanagement@ecobank.com or edcsecurties@ecobank.com to get started today. He thanked everyone again for joining the talk show and ended the session.

To watch the full video click on this link; https://youtube.com/watch?v=nIkgqy0zDl0&si=EnSIkaIECMiOmarE

About EDC Fund Management Limited

EDC Fund Management Limited is a full-service asset management company and a subsidiary of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) – a leading Pan-African banking institution with operations in 36 countries across the continent, having an African footprint larger than any other banking institution in the world. The group also has a licensed operation in Paris and representative offices in Beijing, Dubai, Johannesburg, London, and Luanda.

About EDC Securities Limited

EDC Securities delivers competitive, value-adding, and tailored portfolio management services for high-net-worth individuals and institutions. They also offer a one-stop shop experience in African markets with a unique securities and investor services platform.

