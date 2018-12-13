Pulse.ng logo
Linda Ejiofor: New photos shared one month after wedding

Linda Ejiofor, Ibrahim Suleiman: More wedding photos shared on first month anniversary

Major heart-eyes stuff.

play Making Faces: Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman at their wedding in November, 2018. (Carrot Pictures)

First month wedding anniversaries aren’t particularly a thing but for Ibrahim Suleiman and Linda Ejiofor, we can all agree to make an exception, especially after the photos shared and endearing exchange they had on social media to mark the ‘anniversary.’

Linda and Ibrahim only just tied the knot a couple of weeks ago. Theirs was a ceremony we could not keep our eyes off, a love and wedding story sensationally spun and beautifully delivered. Their ceremonies - the traditional ceremony and the colourful garden nuptials - are wedding of the year stuff, beautiful in every sense of the word.

play (Carrot Pictures)

 

While all that must have been breathtaking and dreamy and cute for the groom, it seems to be nothing compared to the thrill of sleeping and waking next to his bride, now wife -  for a whole month!

Ibrahim cannot believe that it's been one month already, and that he has had the whole of that time, sleeping and waking next to Linda!

"I can't believe I've woken up next to you and your laughter every single day for a whole month already. Here's to a million more months together @LindaEjiofor. Boy, am I blessed!," he tweets.

His actress wife and Tinsel co-star's response was an endearing gif wherein the words 'my lover' were being mouthed.

"My Auchi prince," she tweets alongside the mute clip.

play (Carrot Pictures)

 

There is a continuation of the lovers' exchange on Twitter, giving us a hint of how they like to put their shower time to creative use and how nicely they've been honeymooning for the past one month.

Heart-eyes stuff, guys. Linda and Ibrahim give us that all day long!

