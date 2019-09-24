At the time of publishing this, it’s ended after 10 episodes on Bovi’s social media pages. For the most part, they have been entertaining and pretty interesting, majorly due to the extent friends and acquaintances of the comedian would go to have his back and cover his tracks.

Ok, so let’s backtrack a little – what exactly are these pranks about?

While the Instagram video below this paragraph will give you a clearer insight, it till doesn't hurt to add that the videos are episodic [and playful] portrayals of friends being put on the spot in situations where their responses could either free their buddy from potential [relationship] trouble or sink him further in it.

10 different friends, and no one snitched or gave up information that would worsen the [made up] fix Bovi was in at the time of recording each episode. There have been female friends, male friends, colleagues and acquaintances in the mix; with the result being the same at all times.

With the videos gaining traction and generating conversations [and big laughs] in several quarters, we think there are few relationship lessons to be gleaned from the skits, too.

The everlasting bro code

Obviously, what’s most obvious in those clips is the brotherhood at play. Most of the pranked people are male and it is telling that none of them gave up harmful information in the circumstances they were placed in, even when it meant they had to improvise and think of on-the-spot lies to stay on the side of Bovi.

And it’s clear as day that that is what is at play most times, between your boyfriend/husband and his friends. If it will protect the man from catching smoke, best believe that that's the option his friends will take.

Bros before hoes may sound derogatory in saying, but the underlying logic really isn't [Credit - Twitter] Twitter

It may not be something only men do, but it is more prominent in Bovi's clips because of how quickly and easily the men switched into whatever act they needed to put up in order to not fumble their guy’s position. This brings us to the next thing…

Your partner’s friends are not your friends

Ok, not like they are not your friends in the sense of being civil and being friendly with you and all that; but when it really comes down to it, they’re really not your friend friend like that.

Their loyalty, most of the time [and that is like 9 out of 10 times] is to their friend whom they knew before they knew you, whom they would still be cool with even if the relationship fails and you are no longer in the picture.

The only person who owes you that loyalty is your partner, and if he [or she] fails to keep to their end of the relationship bargain, don’t expect to find succour in his or her friends. The friends may be good people who would try to call their friend to order, but overall, that loyalty is to their friend, not you.

When it comes down to it, all your partner’s friends, both the male and female ones, would normally remain loyal to that partner. It simply is what it is.

Are your partner’s friends wrong for covering for them [when they cheat]?

The simple answer, off the top of this author’s head is no.

While the implications of this may be at odds with some of the principles we hold dearly as a society, it still does not change that opinion.

First of all, on the subject of loyalty already mentioned, no one can be held wrong for upholding it in a friendship, and if the tables were turned, you would want your friends to do same for you. So while it may feel unfairly treated, it would really be not-so-nice if your vitriol is reserved for those friends. Keep it for your partner.

However, a situation like this could mean that you finally see all of them for the kind of people they really are because… ‘show me your friend and I’ll tell you who you are’ but on the point of being wrong for holding up their partner’s lies, I don’t think anyone should be punished for that when that loyalty is what we all look out for in those we call friends.

Also, who exposes a cheating friend to their partner? No one, that’s who. As we have already expressed here, the best thing to do when you have the option of exposing a friend cheating on their partner is to not do it. If, on the other hand, you are presented with the chance of telling a friend they are being cheated on, the first option here too, is to not do it.

The nuances of cheating are different in theory and practical. [Credit: Black Excellence]

And finally, what do these clips teach us about cheating?

It is that the opinion of many people concerning cheating can never be so straight forward, never an unambiguous black or white. It is easy to say that cheating is bad and wrong and all that stuff but from those videos, it is quite apparent that even if the husband was actually cheating on his wife, all the called people, all male and female of them, would have reacted the same way.

The situation in each of those episodes is microcosmic of the realities of our society, and what actually goes on in real life situations. We all theoretically say cheating is bullshit, cowardly and reprehensible and more, but when it comes down to it, that is, if thrown in similar situations as Bovi’s friends were, many of us won’t act differently.

To deny this would be the height of hypocrisy – and that’s facts.