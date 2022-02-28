Ladies, this is why he isn’t making the first move and here’s what you can do about it

He lacks confidence

Men fear rejection as much as the next person. If he is shy and unsure of a good response, there is a chance that he will take his time and continue to pursue a friendship with you until he feels confident enough.

He thinks you are taken

Maybe he feels you’re too beautiful not to be swept off your feet already. He might feel like there are other men in your life, and he doesn’t stand a chance.

He assumes you won’t be interested because you are out of his league

He feels you won’t be interested because you are out of his league. So, he keeps himself in the friend zone.

He doesn’t want to date you

He might like you but feel there is no future for the both of you so he hangs around you, enjoys your company and if sex and intimacy are on the table, he collects that.

What should you do?

Give him the green light

You can let him know you like him plainly or coyly. Position yourself in such a way that he knows that you are available. Let him know that you are single and searching. Pay him compliments. Buy him gifts.

Ask him if he wants to date you