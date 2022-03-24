Ladies, should you cook for your male friend who is married or in a relationship?

There are many ways this could play out, it is either you order food for someone’s boyfriend or husband or you cook for them and bring it to their home.

Cooking for your single male friend might be an act of kindness and buying food for them is a sweet gesture but all these changes when they have a woman in their life. She should be the one taking care of him, not you. She should be number one.

Female friends shouldn’t send food to their male friends in relationships except in some instances, here’s why;

1. Cooking for a man or anybody is an act of service.

It doesn’t mean you are going to steal someone’s man but let’s be honest when we get gifts we feel happy, food even hits differently because imagine you are starving and someone offers you food, you feel so grateful, that indebtedness is not necessary.

2. If his woman will not be happy, then don’t do it.

Think of it, would the girlfriend or wife be happy to know you are sending her man food or bringing it to his house?

3. Respect the boundaries of people's relationships.

If you are both single, it is okay if you want to take care of each other, but he isn't single and that means he is not your responsibility. If anyone needs to take care of him that is his wife or girlfriend.

When is it okay to ‘feed’ your friend who is in a relationship or married?