Ladies, here are 5 things that turn men off

Temi Iwalaiye

Have you ever watched an erection gone limb? It’s very unsexy.

Here are some things that turn men off [Marriagerecoverycenter]
Sex is both a physical and mental activity and sometimes during sex, the mood and ambience can affect how aroused a person is, and they will remain aroused. There are certain things that can deflect an erection.

If he’s extremely horny, he can do all the work, but men want to romance too, they want effort, they just don’t want the woman to lay down while they do it all. Interestingly, all women have to do is sometimes make some sounds and initiate some actions. No one is asking you to ride him like a stallion - even though that’s not a bad thing.

Nothing worse than a man trying to have a romantic moment with a woman just to catch a whiff of a body odor brought on by poor hygiene. Always try to be refreshed when you are about to do the deed.

If you are already on the bed with him, he needs your absolute consent before you can proceed, if he sees you are not into it, he needs to stop immediately. If you want it, be decisive; if you don’t, be decisive too, don't play games.

If you have been together for a long time, there is a huge chance, sex can get boring, if you are not willing to experiment, you might be turning your man off.

You don’t have to remember what he did wrong, what he said that you didn’t like and where the relationship is leading just as you both are getting down.

He might stop so you can have an actual conversation or lie and say what you want to hear, but we don’t think you both will be in the mood again. Well, except you are both into makeup sex without actually making up.

Temi Iwalaiye

