Ladies, here are 5 things that turn men off

1. Expecting him to do all the work

If he’s extremely horny, he can do all the work, but men want to romance too, they want effort, they just don’t want the woman to lay down while they do it all. Interestingly, all women have to do is sometimes make some sounds and initiate some actions. No one is asking you to ride him like a stallion - even though that’s not a bad thing.

2. Poor hygiene

Nothing worse than a man trying to have a romantic moment with a woman just to catch a whiff of a body odor brought on by poor hygiene. Always try to be refreshed when you are about to do the deed.

3. Playing hard to get

If you are already on the bed with him, he needs your absolute consent before you can proceed, if he sees you are not into it, he needs to stop immediately. If you want it, be decisive; if you don’t, be decisive too, don't play games.

4. Repetitive sex

If you have been together for a long time, there is a huge chance, sex can get boring, if you are not willing to experiment, you might be turning your man off.

5. Nagging

You don’t have to remember what he did wrong, what he said that you didn’t like and where the relationship is leading just as you both are getting down.