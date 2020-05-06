At times, it is difficult to figure out whether a guy really cares about you or not.

He says he does, but you’re not convinced about his actions. Or maybe he just never tells you and you are feeling a bit insecure about it.

If you are having a hard time figuring him out, then perhaps you should be paying more attention.

There are certain things he says or does that can tip you off on whether or not he genuinely cares.

Here are five signs to assure you he really cares:

Listens To You

There is a difference between “hearing” and “listening”, and men often do the former, thinking they are doing the latter.

If he actually pays attention to what you are saying, is genuinely interested, and offers solutions or advice, then you know he is listening and that he cares about you.

Helps you anytime he can

There are times we all have breakdowns. But he makes every conscious effort to help when he can and sometimes go beyond what he can do.

He definitely is that someone for you. Whenever you are upset or down, he is there for you and will leave everything else to be by your side and support you.

Does not lie to you

People will often lie in a mistaken attempt to spare one’s feelings, but your guy knows that is not okay. He respects you too much to lie to you, and while the truth may hurt, he always wants you to be aware of it.

Happy for you

You know how you are genuinely excited for your best friend because she is excited and has a great opportunity or incredible fortune? He is happy when you are happy. Excited when you are.

If it puts a smile on your face or things are going well for you, it makes him happy. Because he really cares about you.

He remembers little things about you

This is not necessarily a super important thing and you could overlook it, but it is a subtle sign that he undoubtedly cares with you.

He pays attention and cares enough to remember little things.