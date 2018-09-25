Koko and Nse's wedding in Texas is so glam!

A Nigerian wedding in Texas brimming with true love, happiness all the good feelings imaginable!
The winsome couple tied the knot on September 2, 2018 at the Chateau Cocomar in Texas. And before that ceremony which brought together family, friends and well wishers to share in the pair’s overflowing joy, there was a traditional Nigerian wedding ceremony on August 31 2018.
ALSO READ: How to stay connected with you boo while planning your wedding
“We met at a Koko’s cousin Dara’s wedding in June of 2012 in Chicago,” the couple write on their wedding website.
“We both happen to be at the bar where some small talk was initiated. After the conversation we exchanged numbers and decided to keep in touch.
“We remained friends for a while. Though we lived in different states Texas and Colorado, we became really close. In 2013 we decided to officially start dating and in January 2014 Koko moved from Denver to Houston where our relationship grew even more.
“In 2017 we got engaged at Hamilton Pool near Austin, Texas. The rest is history!
“We are excited to be spending the rest of our lives together and begin this journey as a married couple.”