Koko and Nse's wedding in Texas is so glam!

Vanity Fair meets Nigerian Glam: Koko, Nse's happy nuptials in Texas

A Nigerian wedding in Texas brimming with true love, happiness all the good feelings imaginable!

Image
Image

Nse Inyang is such a charming bride and Koko Obott is her lucky groom in this September wedding story, spiced with love, family and memories that will linger till the end of time.

The winsome couple tied the knot on September 2, 2018 at the Chateau Cocomar in Texas. And before that ceremony which brought together family, friends and well wishers to share in the pair’s overflowing joy, there was a traditional Nigerian wedding ceremony on August 31 2018.

Koko and Nse's wedding in Texas is so glam! play

Koko and Nse's wedding in Texas is so glam!

(Second Shots Photography)

 

Love Story

“We met at a Koko’s cousin Dara’s wedding in June of 2012 in Chicago,” the couple write on their wedding website.

“We both happen to be at the bar where some small talk was initiated. After the conversation we exchanged numbers and decided to keep in touch.

Koko and Nse's wedding in Texas is so glam! play

Koko and Nse's wedding in Texas is so glam!

(Second Shots Photography)

 

“We remained friends for a while. Though we lived in different states Texas and Colorado, we became really close. In 2013 we decided to officially start dating and in January 2014 Koko moved from Denver to Houston where our relationship grew even more.

“In 2017 we got engaged at Hamilton Pool near Austin, Texas. The rest is history!

“We are excited to be spending the rest of our lives together and begin this journey as a married couple.”

