Kemi Lala, Chef Fregz look simple, elegant in wedding pictures

Kemi Lala Akindoju and her hearthrob Gbubemi Fregene aka Chef Fregz looked simple yet elegant as they had their white wedding today, September 20, 2018.

The newly weds looked elegant and gorgeous in their individual clothes which were specifically designed by Mai Atafo.

The white wedding was attended by friends and family of the couple.

Lala Akindoju and Chef Fregz got married in a classy traditional ceremony on Saturday, September 15, 2018.

The couple and guests were later treated to an exclusive surprise dinner hosted by Adebola Williams at Tarragon in Ikoyi.