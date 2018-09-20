Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Kemi Lala, Chef Fregz look simple, elegant in wedding pictures

Kemi Lala Akindoju Actress and groom look simple yet elegant in wedding pictures

The newly weds looked elegant and gorgeous in their individual clothes which were specifically designed by Mai Atafo.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Image
Image

Kemi Lala Akindoju and her hearthrob Gbubemi Fregene aka Chef Fregz looked simple yet elegant as they had their white wedding today, September 20, 2018.

The newly weds looked elegant and gorgeous in their individual clothes which were specifically designed by Mai Atafo.

 

The white wedding was attended by friends and family of the couple.

ALSO READ: Lala Akindoju, Chef Fregs' engagement party pictures!

Lala Akindoju and Chef Fregz got married in a classy traditional ceremony on Saturday, September 15, 2018.

The couple and guests were later treated to an exclusive surprise dinner hosted by Adebola Williams at Tarragon in Ikoyi.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Relationship Tips 10 sweet things every girlfriend would love to hearbullet
2 Pet Names Cute and adorable names lovers call themselvesbullet
3 Love Tips 5 things a woman would do only if she truly loves youbullet

Related Articles

Lala Akindoju Here are the best photos from actress, Chef Fregs' surprise engagement party!
Kemi Lala Akindoju Actress, Chef Fregz will tie the knot soon; release pre-wedding pictures!
#DoliGbi2015 Check out more photos from Dolapo Oni and Gbite Sijuwade's white wedding
Dolapo Oni More photos from TV Personality's traditional wedding
Weddings Fantastic reasons why a lowkey engagement is so cool!
Kemi Lala-Akindoju Why I wore a suit to O.C Ukeje's wedding

Relationships & Weddings

5 ways to tell if you are addicted to your partner
Relationship Tips 5 ways to tell if you are addicted to your partner
She nags too much. I think I am getting tired.
Wednesday Wisdom Why you should never suppress feelings, even to keep the peace in your relationship
Bovi and Kris Ugboma, his wife, have been married since 2009
Bovi Comedian, wife celebrate 9 years of marriage!
What if you actually need to go through the hoe phase
Relationship Talk With Bukky My boyfriend doesn't like it when I visit him; what does this mean?
X
Advertisement