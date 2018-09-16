Kemi Lala Akindoju is getting married and it's to Chef Fregz

news

Kemi Lala Akindoju is getting married and it's to celebrity chef, Chef Fregz.

The Nollywood actress made this known in her Instagram post on Sunday, September 16, 2018.

The couple have been dating for a while without attracting public attention to their relationship until now.

Though few friends are in the know, the couple confirmed their relationship and readiness to begin a family together as husband and wife.

I'm ready forever - Kemi Lala Akindoju tells Chef Fregz

In her post, she wrote, " Better than I was, More than I am, Ecstatic about who WE are becoming. ....the one with whom I shall fulfill purpose. OritseGbubemi Fregene I'm ready for forever ❤ #Àṣéwẹ́rẹ́niṣẹ́Olúwa"

Thanks for seeing the man in me - Chef Fregz tells Lala

Replying his soon-to-be bride, Chef Fregz, who is born OritseGbubemi Fregene said, "One day changed everything. One day is changing everything. You are my testimony.You are my new song. My bassline of life. You are the what Grace did for me.

You are the beautiful I could finally hold. Biggest Proof that God stays mindful of me because of His reckless and Unending Love. That his Love is all around. Never letting me go... Thank you for taking a chance on this boy and seeing the man in him.

@lalaakindoju let's go and conquer!"

BellaNaija reports that the couple will be hosting friends and family to their traditional wedding today, September 16, 2018, in Lagos.