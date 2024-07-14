ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Karamojong: Uganda’s warrior tribe where bride price is up to 200 cows

Moses King and Pulse Contributor

Finding love among the Karamojong people of North Eastern Uganda is not for the faint-hearted.

Karamojong people
Karamojong people
  • The Karamojong people of North Eastern Uganda are known as warriors and pastoralists
  • Bride price in Karamoja is traditionally paid in livestock, especially cattle, and can vary depending on factors such as clan size and wealth
  • Other livestock like goats, sheep, and even beehives can be included in the bride price

Recommended articles

Famed as the warriors in the savanna grasslands, the Karamojong are pastoralists in North Eastern Uganda, bordering northern Kenya and parts of southern Sudan.

Being traditionally pastoralists, the Karamojong treasure their livestock, especially cattle, which every man struggles to have in large numbers.

The bride price in Karamoja is traditionally paid in livestock, primarily cattle. The number of cattle varies depending on several factors. Larger clans often command a higher bride price and this is also the case for wealthier families who expect more cattle.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, bride price can also be determined by the bride's family’s bargaining power. Bargaining is common, and the final amount can fluctuate.

Read: I paid dowry for all my daughters - Museveni

While cattle are the primary form of payment, other livestock like goats and sheep might also be included. In some cases, beehives can be part of the bride price, particularly among the Ik people.

The bride price is not simply a purchase of the woman. It's seen as compensation for the loss of the woman's labour and a way to solidify the relationship between the two families.

The bride price is shared among the woman's relatives and clan members.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent news story, an American businessman paid a substantial bride price of 210 million Ugandan shillings (equivalent to 200 bulls, 300 cows, and 100 goats) for his Karimojong wife. This highlights the potential range and value placed on bride price in certain circumstances.

Payment of the bride price elevates a man to the full acceptance by the clan. A man has no official claim over a woman or children unless he pays the bride price.

Moses King Moses King Moses is a creative writer Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The God Question: I'm Catholic and will oppose abortion even in case of incestual rape

The God Question: I'm Catholic and will oppose abortion even in case of incestual rape

Karamojong: Uganda’s warrior tribe where bride price is up to 200 cows

Karamojong: Uganda’s warrior tribe where bride price is up to 200 cows

5 reasons your girlfriend doesn’t want to give you a BJ

5 reasons your girlfriend doesn’t want to give you a BJ

What qualifies as distressed fashion?

What qualifies as distressed fashion?

Why We Broke Up: I refused to have sex with her

Why We Broke Up: I refused to have sex with her

Ask Pulse: Does my boyfriend love me if he texts only once a week?

Ask Pulse: Does my boyfriend love me if he texts only once a week?

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

8 fun pregnancy photoshoot ideas to try with your partner

8 fun pregnancy photoshoot ideas to try with your partner

The world's most expensive wedding dress is worth billions of naira

The world's most expensive wedding dress is worth billions of naira

Did you know these 5 animals went to war?

Did you know these 5 animals went to war?

Here's the key to getting whiter teeth with just one ingredient

Here's the key to getting whiter teeth with just one ingredient

Do plants and trees have sexes?

Do plants and trees have sexes?

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Costly wedding mistakes [Facebook]

5 costly mistakes couples make on their wedding day

Never say these things to your teenager [iStock]

7 things you should never say to teenagers

Countries with the highest rate of adultery [shutterstock]

5 countries with the highest rate of adultery

Difficult conversations to have before you get married[InspireHealth]

8 difficult conversations to have before you get married