Karamojong: Uganda’s warrior tribe where bride price is up to 200 cows

Famed as the warriors in the savanna grasslands, the Karamojong are pastoralists in North Eastern Uganda, bordering northern Kenya and parts of southern Sudan.

Being traditionally pastoralists, the Karamojong treasure their livestock, especially cattle, which every man struggles to have in large numbers.

The bride price in Karamoja is traditionally paid in livestock, primarily cattle. The number of cattle varies depending on several factors. Larger clans often command a higher bride price and this is also the case for wealthier families who expect more cattle.

However, bride price can also be determined by the bride's family’s bargaining power. Bargaining is common, and the final amount can fluctuate.

While cattle are the primary form of payment, other livestock like goats and sheep might also be included. In some cases, beehives can be part of the bride price, particularly among the Ik people.

The bride price is not simply a purchase of the woman. It's seen as compensation for the loss of the woman's labour and a way to solidify the relationship between the two families.

The bride price is shared among the woman's relatives and clan members.

In a recent news story, an American businessman paid a substantial bride price of 210 million Ugandan shillings (equivalent to 200 bulls, 300 cows, and 100 goats) for his Karimojong wife. This highlights the potential range and value placed on bride price in certain circumstances.