A song makes you feel a thought. That's what Jon Bellion's 'Conversations With My Wife' does to you. First, it makes you feel a feeling, then it makes you feel a thought. For the ears under the sound of Jon Bellion's voice, there's something here lovers can draw from.

When “Conversations with my Wife” dropped, it was the first single off Jon Bellion’s sophomore album titled Glory Sound Prep. Fans are an inquisitive bunch and hearing the word wife set their antennas off. Jon has kept his personal life out of the limelight, along with his relationship status. But in a reply to a fan who tweeted that he knew Jon was married since early 2018, Jon confirmed: Congrats you've solved the mystery. Now let's enjoy the music.

The significance of Jon Bellion's Conversations With My Wife

Jon Bellion's "Conversations with my wife" is so heartwarming

The song has Jon Bellion paying homage to his wife in the pre-chorus for her commitment to him beyond social media. He praises her for her support through scary times and acknowledges that she's the only thing he's done right. He sings:

I dreamt I slept on a sidewalk, but you still laid with me

... Dreamt I fell in a lion's den, and you still came for me

I dreamt I lost all of my faith, and you still prayed for me

Who the #*!# cares about these plaques on my wall?

You're still the only thing I've done right

Jon isn't as sure as he is in the pre-chorus. Next, he questions if their love will not be affected if his phone turns off. He makes a distinction between real life and what goes on inside the screen. What really matters and what doesn't. There's something significant for men to learn here. For the unconscious mind, social media has the power to absorb one so much that it begins to blend with reality. Jon Bellion, rejecting the role of digital Jesus with millions of followers, calls for you not to neglect what matters offline, for that's where what is really real resides. The chorus goes thus:

Will you love me when my phone turns off?

I don't want to be some digital Jesus

No more followers, we'll both get lost

When it's me and you inside real life

Will you love me when my phone turns off?

I don't want to be some digital Jesus

No more followers, we'll both get lost

When it's me and you inside real life

I just want me and you inside real life

Conclusion

There's something to be said about African women who stand by their husbands no matter the circumstances. And this article is dedicated to you. For the love you give. For being beautiful, resilient, gorgeous, and everything that you are.

