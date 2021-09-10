JanSport West Africa CEO Nzurum ties knot with sweetheart Immaculater

Stephen Nzurum is also the CEO at NaijaMp3s a Lagos, Nigeria-based online start-up company focused on IT and music, marketing and promotions.

He is also the co-founder/ CEO at NaijaVibe, an entertainment marketer and promotion expert.

The wedding mass took place at the St John's Catholic Church, Igando, Lagos.

The reception followed immediately at the Noble Event Centre where guests were treated to a lavish array of salacious meals and exquisite beverages (alcoholic and nonalcoholic).

The event was spiced as JanSport backpacks and fanny packs were distributed as souvenir to guests, courtesy Jansport Nigeria.

The peak of the event was when Iyanya gave a surprise performance. The astonished bride was overjoyed as the 'Ur Waist' crooner serenaded the couple.

Other performances followed by the energetic Mani Lapussh and soulful TareeQ who charged the atmosphere.

The event continued till fade as DJ Dimix made sure everyone had a wonderful time at the after party.

We at NaijaVibe.net wish our boss and his wife a happy married life.

Credits

Bride - @juice_imma

Makeup - @dolledbyeleanora

Dress - @bridesnmoreikeja

Stylist - @juicestitches

Hair stylist - @tobysplace21

Accessories - @ericas.beadplace

Photography/ Videography - @kafs_lens

Planner - @eventsbyc.y

Bridesmaids dress - @juicestitches

Groom/ Groomsmen suit - @qossi__