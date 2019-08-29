Recently, at the ESSENCE Fest, Jackie Aina revealed why she has chosen to be more public about her relationship with her beau Denis. She said, “When we started to become more public with our relationship, in my head I thought to imagine how encouraging that might be for someone who looks like me to see she has a man who loves her, that’s also Black, that’s not degrading her, humiliating her, talking about light-skin this and light-skin that.

That could be the little bit of encouragement someone may need. It might be inspiring for them. A lot of people don’t have a lot of positive examples of that.”

The beauty influencer got engaged while vacationing in Santorini, Greece to celebrate her 32nd birthday. Denis documented the romantic moment on social media, posting a photo of his lovely bride-to-be being led up a spiral staircase while blindfolded. The floor was littered with red rose petals and candles were arranged in a heart formation.

“The proposal took place on a private rooftop and had a direct view to the sunset! This terrace was the perfect setting for a private dinner and proposal. Sade is Jackie’s favorite artist and I had a saxophonist play her favorite hits throughout the night,” he captioned one of his Instagram pics from his engagement.

The proposal was straight out of a fairytale and had many gushing over the romantic moment.

Check out the beautiful moment below and share in the special moment with the happy couple!