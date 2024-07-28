Ladies, it's a bad idea to wear a promise ring and here are 6 reasons

If your partner does not intend to marry you soon enough when that’s what you desire, you may end up feeling trapped. The ring can ward off potential suitors, making it difficult for you to meet someone who is ready for marriage.

Business Insider USA

2. He may feel too comfortable

ADVERTISEMENT

Once you have his ring, he may feel too comfortable and delay the marriage. The promise ring gives him the assurance that you’re committed and not going anywhere, which might lead to complacency.

3. Misinterpretation of relationship status

A promise ring can be mistaken for an engagement ring by others. This misinterpretation can lead to awkward situations and confusion about your actual relationship status.

Costco's jewelry selection includes everything from men's and women's watches to pearls and engagement rings. But aside from classic diamond engagement and wedding rings, Costco also sells a variety of colorful gemstone jewelry.One of the most expensive rings is a radiant-cut pink-diamond platinum halo ring, which retails for $349,999.99.Darcy Schild contributed to a previous version of this story. Business Insider USA

4. Emotional pressure

ADVERTISEMENT

Wearing a promise ring can create emotional pressure on both partners. The ring is a constant reminder of the commitment, which can be stressful, especially if either party is not ready to take the next step.

5. Cultural and social pressure

In some communities, wearing a promise ring might carry certain cultural and social expectations. If your relationship does not progress to marriage, you might face societal scrutiny or judgment.

6. Potential for disappointment

If the relationship ends, the presence of a promise ring can amplify the disappointment and emotional hurt. The ring serves as a tangible reminder of a failed promise and can make the breakup process more difficult.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carl Court/Getty Images