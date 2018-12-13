Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal's best wedding photos

Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal: Photos from the Indian wedding of the year everyone is talking about

Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal: Photos from Indian wedding of the year

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Image
Image

A super-lavish wedding happening in India is this week’s most sensational wedding news, and that’s not just because it features Beyonce, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Hillary Clinton!

Isha Ambani is the bride and Anand Piramal is the groom and they're the stars of this nuptials said to be worth $100 million!

The newlyweds, both heirs of two of India's most illustrious families have a string of glorious wedding ceremonies, already tracked in this previous post here.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Meghan Markle & other adorable foreign celeb weddings of 2018!

The grand ceremony which went down yesterday, December 12 was seriously grand, colourful and full of the best of India’s elite actors, celebrities, politicians, as well as  Hillary Clinton and newly married Nick Jonas who married an Indian A-list actress, Priyanka Chopra.

From Amitabh Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor, to Sharukh Khan and Aamir Khan, check out our gallery above for the best photos from the ceremony!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a senior reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 This is why single ladies like married menbullet
2 Simi, Adekunle Gold: Private relationship goals?bullet
3 Pet Names Cute and adorable names lovers call themselvesbullet

Related Articles

Dangote's nephew has the most extravagant engagement party we've ever seen!
Linda Ejiofor, Ibrahim Suleiman: More wedding photos shared on first month anniversary
Seeking Love? Here is the most important advice you need when you get it!
Relationship Talk With Bukky: What do you when you discover your boo has another boo?
Relationship Talk With Bukky: Should long distance stop me from dating the girl I like?
Men! See the 5 reassurances your woman needs to hear from you always
Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal: A $100 million Indian super-wedding featuring Beyonce, Hillary Clinton
Guys, here is how to actually deal with hurt properly!
Relationship Talk With Bukky: How do I get my man to return to me?
7 things a man who loves you will never do

Relationships & Weddings

How to get the guy you like to say yes.
7 things a man who loves you will never do
My boyfriend doesn't think I'm good enough
Relationship Talk With Bukky: How do I get my man to return to me?
Linda Ejiofor, Ibrahim Suleiman: More wedding photos shared on first month anniversary
Women deserve to explore their sexuality as much as men do without fear of judgement.
7 things your partner does not need to know about you
X
Advertisement