Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal's best wedding photos

A super-lavish wedding happening in India is this week’s most sensational wedding news, and that’s not just because it features Beyonce, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Hillary Clinton!

Isha Ambani is the bride and Anand Piramal is the groom and they're the stars of this nuptials said to be worth $100 million!

The newlyweds, both heirs of two of India's most illustrious families have a string of glorious wedding ceremonies, already tracked in this previous post here.

The grand ceremony which went down yesterday, December 12 was seriously grand, colourful and full of the best of India’s elite actors, celebrities, politicians, as well as Hillary Clinton and newly married Nick Jonas who married an Indian A-list actress, Priyanka Chopra.

From Amitabh Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor, to Sharukh Khan and Aamir Khan, check out our gallery above for the best photos from the ceremony!