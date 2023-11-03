ADVERTISEMENT
Is she micro-cheating on you? Here are the signs to look out for

Anna Ajayi

Micro-cheating does not involve the physical act of infidelity, but it can be just as damaging to any relationship.

Micro-cheating is so subtle that sometimes it's overlooked [IndiaToday]
Micro-cheating is so subtle that sometimes it's overlooked [IndiaToday]

For men who suspect their partners may be micro-cheating, you must first understand what this means and how to spot the signs.

Micro-cheating is a subtle behaviour that crosses the line of emotional or physical intimacy with someone other than your partner, without actually having sex. It's the little things that add up over time and can break trust and intimacy. Micro-cheating can be difficult to spot because it doesn't always seem like a big deal. But if you're noticing any of the following signs, it's possible that your partner is micro-cheating on you:

If your partner is always hiding their phone from you or gets defensive when you ask about who they're talking to, it could be a sign that they're up to something they don't want you to know about. She might even delete messages to keep them hidden from you. Privacy is important, but sudden secrecy can be a red flag.

If your partner is constantly flirting with other people, even when you're around, it could be a sign that they're looking for attention outside of your relationship. The intent here may not be to make you feel insecure, but it can be a sign of micro-cheating

Micro-cheating can end up in emotional distance. Watch out for when your partner seems distracted, distant or emotionally withdrawn when you're together. When it starts to feel like there's something on her mind that she's not sharing with you, it could be a sign that she's checked out of your relationship, and you need to address the issue.

When your partner starts to repeatedly compare you with someone else, it's a cause for concern. It could be a sign that she’s not happy with your relationship and is looking for something else.

Emotional intimacy with someone other than your partner can also be a sign of micro-cheating. If your partner is suddenly spending a lot of time with a new friend or coworker, and not telling you much about them or she's confiding in someone else about personal matters, sharing secrets, or discussing issues that should be between the two of you, it's time to have an open conversation about your concerns, as this is a sign of micro-cheating.

Communication is the bane of every healthy relationship so, if you're noticing any of these signs, it's important to talk to your partner about it. Don't accuse her of cheating, simply let her know that you're concerned about her behaviour.

Try to listen to her side of the story so you can work through these issues and rebuild trust.

Anna Ajayi

