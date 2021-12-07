Is living together before marriage good or bad?

The Pros

Reduces stress after marriage

Living together before marriage lets you know your partner's good and bad habits, so you can get used to them or even change some of them before you eventually get married. Imagine if you have never lived together and got married to see some of your partner's annoying habits. But if you have lived together beforehand, there will be fewer surprises.

Sharing finances

This is a prevalent reason couples live together before marriage. It would make sense to stop paying different rent, electricity bills, and others when you and your partner would be in the same house most of the time. While this is an advantage, you'll have a lot of money to spare, and you might be tempted to squander the extra money. Open a joint savings account instead so you can deposit all the extra money there. Then, you'll have an emergency reserve when you get married.

You build a stronger bond

Intimacy is essential in any relationship, most especially marriages. Intimacy is not only physical or sexual, but there's intellectual, experiential, and spiritual intimacy. When partners live together, they learn to be intimate on all levels, which is good for a healthy relationship.

The Cons

Lack of support

Whether you are getting married or not, living together is a huge decision, so many challenges can come with it. If you don't have social support, it can impact your relationship and cause conflict. Everyone has different opinions about various things. It can be difficult to live together without the approval and support of your family and friends.

You'll save money, but it can weaken your bond

Although living together comes with joint expenses, conflict arises from who gets to pay these expenses. So, decisions on who gets to pay each expense have to be made so it won't cause conflict that can weaken your relationship.

---

Oluwatimilehin Ademosu is a passionate content writer and copywriter.

---