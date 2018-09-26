news

Dear Bukky

I’m 24 years old guy and I have never had a girlfriend, my problems are compound. I’m a straight forward guy, the type that would tell a girl how he feels from first hi.

I strongly believe in love but I'm scared to start a relationship, because I’m very soft hearted. I love easily and wholeheartedly. Ever since I knew my weaknesses, I became very stone-hearted. I also get laid on a regular and that helps in further destroying my relationship life the more.

I believe that relationship is mostly about sex, so what is the use of having one? I would prefer to be single for life rather than carry a broken heart. Is it okay to be scared of having a relationship?

Dear reader,

It’s actually OK to be scared. Really, it is. The dating world is filled with cheats and users, unfaithful people and those who do not really understand what it means to be in love or what it means to love as they really should. So if you are scared, sure, you should know you are in good company.

But here is the thing; being scared should only make you look very closely before leaping, it should not stop you from leaping altogether. As much as there are people who would play on your weaknesses and make you regret letting down your guard and opening up your heart, there are also those who would love you for who you are, who would take those weaknesses and nurture them to strengths.

There are women out here who are willing to love completely and totally, and all they ask is to be treated the same way. If you are patient and careful and observant enough, you’ll get you one of these women.

I hope you won’t blow it when it happens.

