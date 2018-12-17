Good afternoon, I just got a proposal from a longtime friend to be his girlfriend.

I have a spot for him in my heart. How do i get to know that he is serious with me. And how do I cope with the sexual feelings too because I am still a virgin.

Dear reader,

In my opinion, this is pretty straightforward stuff. If he has been your friend for such a long time, then you must have had enough time to determine this.

Let me help you through this decision: think back on all the time you have spent being his friend: how was he treating you? With respect? Is he a kind person at heart, how is he with women that he is not interested in?

Does he have his life in order? Being his friend for long should have exposed you to the contents of his heart and the things he would want in a woman, do you think you would fit in that mould?

You should have also seen enough of him to determine if he is good enough for you. Do you like what you see? That is not even limited to his physical appearance. What are the contents of his soul and the substance of character?

You know him, I don’t. So it is you who must answer these questions as honestly as possible and then base your decision on what you have noticed after all that time.

If you must date him, please do not do it based only on sentiments. Be sure that he is really good for you and that he is what you really really want.

