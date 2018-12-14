Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Is it OK to be sad after leaving a cheating girlfriend?

Relationship Talk With Bukky: Is it OK to be sad after leaving a cheating girlfriend?

Should I be feeling this bad for leaving someone who was obviously not good for me?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A sad, young man. play Is it OK to be sad after leaving a cheating girlfriend? (How Africa)

Dear Bukky,

My girlfriend cheated so I called of the relationship because she said she loves me but she cannot call off her relationship with the other guy. I am confused. I still love her very much. Help me out please.
______

Dear reader,

You have done the right thing and you should not feel bad for feeling the way you feel at all.

OK, loving her will not automatically stop and yes, it is OK to feel a little bad after the relationship ended. The fact that you let her go does not mean you will immediately stop loving her.

I need to add that you did the right thing. Letting her go was the right thing to do at the time. It remains the sensible thing to do even now. If she cheated on you and feels no remorse about it, the right thing to do would be to let her go. Relationships are better when they are exclusive and since that is what you seek and she could not offer it, you made the right decision to let her go.

Staying in the relationship would have come with so much drama and resentment and eventual breakup, really. This is because both of you would have never been on the same page. Your needs would have been too different and meeting them would have been too difficult. I think you really should be glad that this ended now that it did.

It will hurt for a bit but that’s it. If she cannot be with you and just you, leaving her was the best thing for your happiness and peace of mind and you should be glad that that was what you chose.
__________

Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Bukky Sanni

Bukky Sanni is an Associate Content at Pulse. A writer, an ardent reader and a relationship expert, Sanni loves music and chocolates!
(Peathegee)

Top 3

1 This is why single ladies like married menbullet
2 Pet Names Cute and adorable names lovers call themselvesbullet
3 Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal: A $100 million Indian super-wedding...bullet

Related Articles

Relationship Talk With Bukky: How do I get my man to return to me?
Men! See the 5 reassurances your woman needs to hear from you always
Guys, here is how to actually deal with hurt properly!
Seeking Love? Here is the most important advice you need when you get it!
Relationship Talk With Bukky: What do you when you discover your boo has another boo?
Simi, Adekunle Gold: Private relationship goals?
Dangote's nephew has the most extravagant engagement party we've ever seen!
Susan & Wale's Yoruba traditional wedding is a celebration of gorgeousness and happiness
Relationship Talk With Bukky: Should long distance stop me from dating the girl I like?
Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal: A $100 million Indian super-wedding featuring Beyonce, Hillary Clinton

Relationships & Weddings

Susan and Wale: A Yoruba traditional wedding filled with so much happiness
Susan & Wale's Yoruba traditional wedding is a celebration of gorgeousness and happiness
Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal's best wedding photos
Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal: Photos from the Indian wedding of the year everyone is talking about
How to get the guy you like to say yes.
7 things a man who loves you will never do
My boyfriend doesn't think I'm good enough
Relationship Talk With Bukky: How do I get my man to return to me?
X
Advertisement