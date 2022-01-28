Is it a good idea to date your best friend?

Developing feelings for your best friend is challenging; you’ll be scared of them not feeling the same way and wanting to remain just friends. However, if you manage to pull it off, your relationship will blossom because of how well you both understand each other. Below are some things you should consider before dating your best friend.

Is it a good idea?

It is not wrong to date your friend because all relationships start as friendships. In addition, your history as friends will positively influence the relationship because you’ll know their likes and dislikes. Finally, your trust in each other will also facilitate a healthy relationship.

How long should you remain friends before dating?

Although it’s essential to be friends before going into a relationship, there is no specific friendship timeframe. The more you spend time with them, the more you’ll get to know them, so what’s important is understanding each other.

Don’t enter the friendship with the sole aim of developing a relationship because you’ll analyze their characteristics more to decide if they’re a good fit, and that can make the friendship short-lived.

How to transition from friendship to dating

Transitioning from friends to lovers can be fast and natural. Of course, it begins with you catching feelings for them and confessing these feelings. After you tell them how you feel, they might not immediately answer you. However, watch out for subtle signs that show that they feel the same way.