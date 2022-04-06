Is a submissive wife necessary these days? Read 5 married people responses

The dictionary defines submission "as the action of accepting or yielding to a superior force or the will or authority of another person." It is also defined as the condition of "being humble or obedient." The Bible admonishes, “Wives, submit to your husbands as to the Lord. For the husband is the head of the wife as Christ is the head of the church, his body, of which he is the Savior.”

The literal take on these is that the man is the one who is supposed to lead the home and woman is to obey.

Older generations still ‘try’ to subscribe to it. Even the former MD of First Bank, Ibukun Awosika denied saying she kneels to greet her husband, she admitted that knelt to honour her husband and thank him on her birthday but she doesn't do it regularly.

Jumoke Adenowo says this about a woman submitting, “Submission is that you have all the capacity and resources to do something, but your husband is against it and you obey.”

How did we see submission play out when we were younger?

For our parents, submission meant our mother kneeling to greet, serve food, doing all the chores and always agreeing to what our fathers said.

If your husband wanted you to quit your job, you did just that, if he doesn’t like what you wore, you changed it. In extreme cases, you condoned him cheating.

But what does submission mean for a modern couple?

Femi says that submission does not exist in his marriage, “No one has time to think of the other person submitting. I do not roll over and ask myself, did my wife say 'sir' when she was greeting me this morning? It is all about kindness and being a kind person. When my wife cooks she serves me and when I cook I serve her, it is just how I would treat someone I care about. No one is trying to be the ‘head’, if we have issues that require decision making, we compromise and I don't say listen to me because I am the head.”

Dayo says; “We are both educated. My wife is the Human Resources for multinational companies. She has so much money and I do not reckon you can control someone like that. She acts just like a wife would I guess. I would say that submission comes into play when a man has a lot of money but I do not think submission has any role in modern marriages.”

“Our mothers sacrificed their lives for us and our dreams. They denied themselves to make us happy - whether the child was male or female, they let go of their dreams because of their children. It isn't necessary now.”

Stephen says; “I think submission exists because for me submission means loyalty and my wife is loyal to me. If she gets a raise, she tells me about it and I don’t ask for her money. The openness is submission not me telling her to stand up and clean the house. I even still give her a monthly stipend despite the fact that she earns her own money.”

Fisayo says; “I don’t buy into the idea of submission, a marriage is an equal partnership, they should be agreement and consensus.”

Even though gender roles still exist in terms of taking care of the family and child-rearing even women have jettisoned the concept of submission, I asked a woman, Esther, what she thought about submission, “In this day and age, what we have is a better and upgraded meaning of submission, blame it on the economy, blame it on the country but old fashioned submission doesn't work these days and people are still happily married. For me, I am submissive, although it can't be 100% because sometimes we have to disagree to agree. So, my submission level is 99%."

The truth of the matter is that more and more modern marriages seem more like a partnership with few people sticking to traditional arrangements, why?