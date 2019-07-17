Today, April 13, is world International Kissing Day 2018 and here are all the great reasons why you need to get into the romantic spirit and kiss more in your relationship.

1. Stress relief

“When we kiss, it stimulates our brain to release a cocktail of feel good chemicals that both calm and excite us at the same time,” according to American family therapist Dr. Sheri Meyers.

2. Strengthens the bond

You’re going out, you kiss your boo. On your return, you share another kiss. At several points of the day when you are together, you also share a kiss.

These non-sexual kisses show just how into each other you and your partner are. And the more you do this, the stronger you and your partner get in bonding.

3. Foreplay

Imagine sex without foreplay. Not cool, right?

Now imagine foreplay without kissing. Almost unimaginable, right?

That’s how important kissing is to your sex life and that’s why you need to get it right and become really good at it.

Kissing will almost always be your starting point for the amazing sex that your relationship/marriage surely needs.

4.Wordless communication

Sometimes when words can’t express your thoughts or when words are actually unnecessary, kisses could pass across a message between lovers.

For example, your partner just experienced a disappointment and he/she is sad and does not wish to talk about it.

All you need do is sit with them, cuddle and kiss their forehead as a reassurance that you are there for them.

5. Helps with arguments

So you and your babe are arguing or in the middle of a yelling contest, sometimes a kiss could be all you need to settle it all.

So in the middle of an argument you say: “Oh, Cyndy, you know that’s not true. Just shut up, already”

And she replies in that tone, “make me…”

Well, you know that with a kiss, you and your partner can make up already.