First of all, you’re beautiful just the way you are. All your curves, folds, love handles, freckles, skin tone, height, noses, jaws, eyes and lips combine to make you such a beautiful, beautiful human.

That said, it is also true that correctional surgeries [plastic surgeries] are now common and that people are using medical technology to change certain parts of their bodies. People do nose jobs, tummy tucks, breast and butt implants, procedures to increase the penis, hair implants, dental procedures and other things to correct parts of their body they don’t feel so cool about.

[Credit : Self] Self

But opinions are divided on this. Some think it is actually absurd to correct God’s creation in any way and that correctional surgeries aren’t cool.

What do you think of plastic surgeries? Do you don’t mind getting one yourself?