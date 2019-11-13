Demilade [Demi for short] is out on a Friday night with his guys, grooving and having the time of his life as a single pringle that he is. He clubs till about 2am before he and his guys move from there to another rave; this time a house party that promises free booze, more loud music and even more girls. The night looks like it’s about to get even litter and unforgettable. And yeah, it turns out to be a night Demi can actually not forget, but for a different reason entirely!

It is often confusing when you see a friend's partner cheating and you have to make a decision to tell or not [Credit - iStock] iStock

That’s because, at the party, he finds his homie’s girlfriend, Veronica, with another guy and they clearly are not having an innocent chat. Things clearly looked a little deeper and too intimate. Now he’s confused on whether he should tell his friend or not.

Some believe that it is better to keep one’s mouth shut and not to be the reason why your friend’s relationship ends.

If you caught a friend's partner like this, what's next to do? [Credit - Giphy] Giphy

However, some believe that if you have your friends best interest at heart, then you can’t allow them to continue being with someone who goes around making them look like a fool. Therefore you should tell.

What will you advise Demi to do and why?