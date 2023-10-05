ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

For men: If you are having sex with a first-timer this is what she wants you to do

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

If it’s her first time you may want to perform in a way that will leave a lasting impression on her.

first-time sex tips
first-time sex tips

Something that will make her think of you for a long time, but in your attempt to leave such an impression you may end up hurting her.

Recommended articles

The first 3 or 4 sex experiences for some women are not as pleasant as they are for men.

So if she tells you, it’s her first time, here are some tips you need to follow so you don’t make it unbearable for her;

Be patient; the first-time penetration can be painful for some women even if she’s wet, you’d have to take your time and approach her gently to make it easier for her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, even after you’ve successfully completed the first round it doesn’t mean that you can rush to through the second round, you still have to be patient until she gives you permission.

Get lubricants; While women naturally produce lubrication, it's a good idea to get extra lubricant on hand if you are having sex with a first-timer.

This is because when penetration gets tough, she can dry up.

Though she may want it, she may be experiencing dryness due to several factors, and lubrication might help ease things up for both of you.

Be gentle; do it slowly and pick up the pace as time goes on. She’s still learning how she likes it and sex can’t be enjoyed when only one party likes how it’s going.

ADVERTISEMENT

Be mindful of her reaction; continuously monitor her reactions during intercourse.

If she appears to be in pain or discomfort, stop immediately and ask if everything is okay.

It’s essential to prioritize her well-being and ensure that she feels safe and cared for throughout the experience.

Aftercare: After sexual activity offer emotional support and reassurance.

Talk to her about her experience, ensuring she feels heard and valued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Be prepared to provide comfort and understanding if she has any concerns or emotional reactions afterward.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DIY Recipes: How to make mayonnaise using avocado

DIY Recipes: How to make mayonnaise using avocado

Breast cancer: Who is at risk and how to minimise your chances of developing it

Breast cancer: Who is at risk and how to minimise your chances of developing it

Nigerian sculptor Otobong Nkanga wins the prestigious Nasher Prize

Nigerian sculptor Otobong Nkanga wins the prestigious Nasher Prize

For men: If you are having sex with a first-timer this is what she wants you to do

For men: If you are having sex with a first-timer this is what she wants you to do

Google celebrates world teachers’ day with special doodle

Google celebrates world teachers’ day with special doodle

Here is how to fast according to your menstrual cycle

Here is how to fast according to your menstrual cycle

7 positions that can help ease your menstrual cramps

7 positions that can help ease your menstrual cramps

2 simple requirements you should meet to apply for the U.S. Green Card

2 simple requirements you should meet to apply for the U.S. Green Card

10 ways to support someone with depression

10 ways to support someone with depression

Morning-after pill: How often should women take this contraceptive?

Morning-after pill: How often should women take this contraceptive?

Debunking queefing myths, and separating fact from fiction

Debunking queefing myths, and separating fact from fiction

Men are intimidated by women who possess these 3 traits

Men are intimidated by women who possess these 3 traits

Pulse Sports

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

Super Eagles: Iwobi and Moffi return, Bashiru a new addition as Peseiro calls up 25 players for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique friendly games

Super Eagles: Iwobi and Moffi return, Bashiru a new addition as Peseiro calls up 25 players for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique friendly games

You Sabi: Vardy hails Ndidi in Pidgin for Leicester Player of the Match award

You Sabi: Vardy hails Ndidi in Pidgin for Leicester Player of the Match award

Napoli vs Real Madrid: Fans fear for safety of Osimhen and other players as earthquake reportedly hit Naples

Napoli vs Real Madrid: Fans fear for safety of Osimhen and other players as earthquake reportedly hit Naples

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 lies every girl has told her boyfriend before

5 lies every girl has told her boyfriend before

Couple in bed

3 things you should do if you plan on going through your partner's phone

The women in this Amazonian tribe have their sexual freedom [NatGeo]

Here's why Amazonian women are expected to have multiple sexual partners

Ladies, here are the signs he's done with you [imgfile]

5 signs your boyfriend hates you and wants to break up