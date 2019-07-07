To date anyone, you would have gone through the early days of just talking and feeling up each others beliefs and learning what their values are.

As a guy, it is at this stage that you sample the babe’s thoughts, see if she’s more than a pretty face and abundant curves, and you also get to listen to what she has to say about issues that are fundamental to your decision to initiate a relationship with her or walk away.

When you are at this and talking stage, it is both important to watch what she does and to listen well to what she says. You don’t want to miss the hints and regret the relationship later when you could have avoided it all.

If she ever says any of these things, you may want to ask for clarification and be ready to run away as fast as you can if the answers don’t add up.

1. "I can be crazy sometimes"

You want someone sane. Someone mature enough to have a grasp and a lid on their emotions, so if she says she can be crazy sometimes, you really have to be careful and not just take it with a pinch of salt.

When people say they can be crazy sometimes, it is often a pointer to, and a glorification of anger issues and other toxic behaviours they don’t want to admit they have. And who says the ‘craziness’ she speaks of will only be ‘sometimes’?

One of the ways to deal with this is to find out if there have been previous relationships and how they ended.

2. "I need a man that can handle me"

If she says this, you really need to ask for a clarification. What exactly does she need to be handled for? Is it an , or some unconventional sexual craving you may not be comfortable with?

Does she want you to handle her over-possessiveness, bossiness, stubbornness, overbearing behaviour, jealousy, or some other thing?

Man, you have to ask for clarification on these things and not get carried away with the cuteness with which she says them.

3. "I have so much drama"

A drama-free relationship is the best. So when she comes with this line, my good man, let the alarm bells in your head go off, and don’t ignore it!

Again ask questions about the type of drama she comes with. If you can’t handle it, and chances are that you won’t be able to, you better run away as fast as you can!

4. "I scare myself sometimes"

Even the sound of this should put some fear into you!

If she scares herself with the kind of impressive work ethic she has, or some other great thing she intensely devotes herself to, this may not be bad afterall.

However, if it’s something negative about herself she’s referring to, baba, you should be scared, too!

5. "Even my parents fear me"

You want to be with a woman who has people she’s accountable to, and parents are one of such people.

If she’s saying her parents fear her, it means they can’t call her to order when she’s mad. And this should reeeaaaaally worry you.

It’s worse if her friends too are incapable of calling her to order when she’s out of line or pissed off.