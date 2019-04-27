English actor, Idris Elba and model Sabrina Dhowre have officially tied the knot in a three-day wedding ceremony in Morroco.

The couple got engaged in February 2018, when Elba went down on one knee and proposed to Dhwore in London.

According to reports, the couple exchanged vows on Friday, April 26 at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, a city in Morroco.

For the wedding ceremony, Dhowre wore two custom dresses by Vera Wang while Elba opted for a bespoke suit by Ozwald Boateng.

Images captured by British Vogue show Dhowre in a classic off-the-shoulder white A-line gown. Later, she changed into a V-neck style embroidered dress with pearls and gemstones.

Before the ceremony, Elba , 46, and Dhowre, 29, reportedly hosted an extravagant rehearsal dinner at Amanjena on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

Elba met Dhowre in 2017 in her home country of Canada and became acquainted on the set of the drama film The Mountain Between Us, Daily Mail reports.

We wish the couple a happy married life.