#PulseFirstLove is a weekly series that captures the emotions people felt, and the motions they went through the first time they tried being in a relationship.

If anything could fully capture the spirit of ‘here for the good time and not a long time’, it’d be this week’s #PulseFirstLove entry. Our subject is all grown and wiser now; but she still carries in her heart sweet memories from her first love, and a tiny pouch of regret for things she never got to do with her teenage crush.

___________

Tell me the first time you ever had a crush on someone.

The first time I ever had a crush on someone, was in secondary school. I was in JSS3 I think. The first time someone ever had a crush on me was in JSS2.

How about the first time a guy wooed you?

That was at the mosque I think. But I didn't really like the guy like that though. He was just my friend.

Friendzoning people from a longtime ago like it’s nothing. I stan.

The game is the game.

LOL. It is what it is. Tell me about the first time you really, truly fell in love.

I once attended this summer class that was not so far from my house. I was like 13 at this time and we’d just moved so I was a new kid on the block. On my way to this summer coaching, I’d always see this boy following me, trying to introduce himself and get my attention. I didn’t even look at him for one whole week. I thought if I ignored him like other guys, he’d disappear, but omo, this boy was so persistent. He will follow me to the lesson, come during our break period and even see me off to my house afterwards.

Though I didn’t reply to him, this didn't stop this boy from gisting with me o. He’d carry the conversation all by himself. He would gist with me like we knew each other. Eventually, I caved one day when he was walking me back home. He said something funny and I smiled. Lol. That was how we started talking and for the first time. And as Allah would have it, he was such a fine boy. He’s still one of the most handsome I’ve seen all my life with his cute lips - I am a sucker for guys with cute lips by the way. Back to the story -

Yes, please. LMAO.

We became friends and from there we sha became an item sha. He was so romantic, God!! My house had a balcony that faced his. This boy would literally be screaming my name over the balcony. Everytime I step out of my house to the balcony, he’d be there sitting on the railings, a wide smile plastered on his face. I think he was always waiting for me to come out.

Wawu. So cute. Are those your most treasured memories from your time together?

Yeah. Those are memories I look back on with such fondness. Asides walking with me, he also tried to teach me how to dance - I am still a terrible dancer by the way - but he was a patient teacher because no one can really stand my dance steps but he did. He’d laugh, but tell me to try again.

That’s actually so cute.

I know right. On my birthday that year, he bought me a perfume. He also wrote me letters and would bring some of his school pictures to my house and show me places I have never been to. He would explain what they look like to me and tell me how he would love for us to visit those places.

At 13? Omo see romance.

Yeah. It actually was a lot of romance when you consider how young we were. I really fell hard in love then sha. Maybe it was lust, I can't really say but I know I couldn't really move on for a while after we broke up. LOL. I even had plans to name my kid after him. He was such a handsome boy.

Interesting. You still intend to do that?

Loool. No nau. I have moved on from that please.

So about that break up. How was that?

The heartbreak came when it was time for him to go back to school. Yeah, I missed that part - he was a boarding student in a federal school in Osun state. I didn't want him to leave neither did he want to leave but he had to. I was terrified. I didn't know what would happen to our relationship. But he calmed me down and told me we'd be fine. I believed him. A day to when he was to travel, he gave me some of his pictures and told me to always look at it anytime I miss him. He also collected my number and said he would call me whenever he could.

Awww. If this were video content, I’d cue in Westlife’s “My Love” here.

Hahaha. Abeg. But it was really heart wrenching watching him leave sha. I remember going to the balcony hoping to see him there with his wide smile waving at me or trying to talk to me . But he wasn't there. From time to time, his brothers usually tell me he called them and asked of me but it wasn't like me seeing his face. I held on to his pictures, hoping to one day see the guy who had stolen my heart again but I didn't see him for a long time.

Then one day, he sent me a text. I can't really remember the exact words but I thought it was a break up message. I don't know why I did, maybe I overreacted sha, but I did think it was a breakup text and I cried like a baby for days. I told myself I needed to be strong and forget him. Forget him I did. LOL. Thankfully we had to move not too long afterwards. I didn't even say goodbye.

Now that you’re older and wiser, do you think you would have made different choices or done things differently?

Yeah. I definitely would have been more patient and asked him what his text meant. I would have tried to get clarification. The biggest lesson I took from that has to be to never jump into conclusions.

Fair enough. What’s the last you heard of him?

We spoke after I moved away from the area. I found him on FB and followed. This was during my uni days. We spoke and hooked up but we were already different people. He wanted to make music , I wanted to graduate and have a stable life.

Would you date him now?

Well, yeah. If he's not a singer though. I don't think I can cope with all the baggage that comes with that.

It is popular to hear people say that first love is special. How do you feel about that?

Well… I think your first love leaves their mark but I don't know about the ‘never forgetting them’ part.

Tell me a secret from that relationship?

I was madly in love with him. I used to act like a hard girl so it seemed as if he loved me more but my weyrey just dey disguise because I didn't want to be taken advantage of. Also, I wish we had kissed though. LOL. I couldn't get his lips out of my head for a long time.

How many people have you been with since then?

2.

How would you rate it alongside other relationships you’ve had?

Second best. And that’s because it was brief and we were so young. I don't know how things would have been if we were a little older or out of school. Who knows what could have been?

_____________

