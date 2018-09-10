I love two men, how do I choose the right one?

news

Dear Bukky,

This girl somehow is in love with two guys and doesn’t want to lose them both because she doesn’t want to be blamed.

She loves one more than the other but her family considers the other guy perfect for her. What can she do in this kind of situation?

Dear reader,

In a situation where someone loves two people at the same time, the decision that makes the most sense is to go with their best judgement.

But good judgement should not be tainted by superficial, temporary things. If you claim to love one person more than the other, why do you think you are loving on that person? Is it only because he has money and all the comfortable things of life?

Are you basing your ‘love’ only on the material things they purchase for you? Knowing that someone can treat you like a human being, with dignity, respect and all the goodwill necessary to keep a relationship/marriage afloat is really key here.

Since you know both men more than anyone else trying to make your decision for you, I’d say make the decision yourself but don’t throw away their suggestions. It is important to consider all advice because that may be an insight into some things you may have missed or overlooked.

It is not compulsory to take the advice, but surely necessary to consider the merits and otherwise before reaching that conclusion to not heed the advice.

