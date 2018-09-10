Pulse.ng logo
I love two men, how do I choose the right one?

Relationship Talk With Bukky I love two men, how do I choose the right one?

What can I do in this kind of situation?

No point being depressed because you are single. There's someone out there for everyone

Dear Bukky,

This girl somehow is in love with two guys and doesn’t want to lose them both because she doesn’t want to be blamed.

She loves one more than the other but her family considers the other guy perfect for her. What can she do in this kind of situation?
Dear reader,

In a situation where someone loves two people at the same time, the decision that makes the most sense is to go with their best judgement.

But good judgement should not be tainted by superficial, temporary things. If you claim to love one person more than the other, why do you think you are loving on that person? Is it only because he has money and all the comfortable things of life?

Are you basing your ‘love’ only on the material things they purchase for you? Knowing that someone can treat you like a human being, with dignity, respect and all the goodwill necessary to keep a relationship/marriage afloat is really key here.

Since you know both men more than anyone else trying to make your decision for you, I’d say make the decision yourself but don’t throw away their suggestions. It is important to consider all advice because that may be an insight into some things you may have missed or overlooked.

It is not compulsory to take the advice, but surely necessary to consider the merits and otherwise before reaching that conclusion to not heed the advice.
Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it? A problem shared is a problem half-solved!

Bukky Sanni

Bukky Sanni is an Associate Content at Pulse. A writer, an ardent reader and a relationship expert, Sanni loves music and chocolates!
